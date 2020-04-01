NICOLE FRITZ: Why it’s vital to keep asking if we are wrong about the pandemic
01 April 2020 - 18:25
Lord Sumption, retired justice of the supreme court of the UK, insists that the measures taken by the UK government in response to the threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic represent a “hysterical slide into a police state” and an “irrational overreaction driven by fear”.
Moreover, he told the BBC, the public, consumed with panic, have abandoned their critical faculties: failing to ask whether the action they have demanded of the government will actually work, whether the cost of it will be worth paying, and whether the cure is worse than the disease.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now