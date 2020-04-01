Discovery, Vodacom giving free, virtual Covid-19 consults

Discovery, the country’s largest health insurance provider and telecoms giant Vodacom have teamed up to offer the public free, virtual consultations with doctors to help diagnose and treat those exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus.

Businesses across the country have come up with a range initiatives from landlords giving tenants a break on rental payments to banks agreeing to freeze loan repayments for low-income clients, complementing government efforts to contain the highly contagious Covid-19 and limit its negative effect on the economy.

“We have to up the testing regime, that’s critical. But I think so far it’s been a very good lockdown. We will have to see how things play out in terms of infection rates as people start to get ill,” said Discovery CEO Adrian Gore.

The announcement of the initiative comes two days after President Cyril Ramaphosa stepped up the fight against the virus that threatens to overwhelm the country’s weak healthcare infrastructure, saying he will deploy 10,000-strong force of field workers to screen people for symptoms and introduce mobile tech to trace contacts of those found positive

“The main purpose is to get doctor consultations to every single South African for Covid-19. That is the vision. So for people that have the symptoms, regardless of whether they have access to a doctor or not, this gives them the ability to receive a free, virtual, and easily accessible consultation,” Gore said.