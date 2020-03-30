First confirmed Covid-19 case in Alexandra township

The bustling Alexandra township has become the first in Johannesburg to record a confirmed case of Covid-19.

On Monday afternoon, spokesperson for the Gauteng health MEC Kwara Kekana confirmed that five people are under quarantine after being in “close contact with a confirmed case” in the impoverished township, located near the affluent Sandton suburb.

Alexandra residents raised the ire of many on social media after defying the first day of the 21-day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19. TV news cameras filmed township residents grocery shopping or loitering on Friday, seemingly unconcerned by the nationwide lockdown which kicked in on Thursday at midnight.

A few hours later, however, law enforcement officials were deployed to the area, where they were seen begging residents to stay in their homes.

Kekana said the case in Alexandra was instructed to remain under self-isolation.

“Upon positive confirmation of results, our team of tracers working with law enforcement agencies tracked the confirmed case to Limpopo,” he said.

“He had disregarded an instruction [to stay in Gauteng] and travelled outside the province last week before the lockdown. He is now under isolation in a health facility in Limpopo.”

Kekana said all known close contacts of the confirmed case have already been identified, tested and are in quarantine pending results. He said their tracing team will continue to work on the tracking and tracing of other possible contacts.

“We are urging communities to take heed of the lockdown measures and act responsibly, so that together we can contain and prevent further spread of Covid-19.”

SA recorded its second death from the coronavirus which has infected at least 1,280 people.

Meanwhile, TimesLIVE reports that coronavirus track and trace teams in Bloemfontein are still looking for 286 people who may have been in contact with infected churchgoers.

Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said that their search for 1,259 people had been narrowed down to 286. He said they had tracked 973 at the weekend with the help of the Red Cross Society volunteers.

Among them are controversial evangelist Angus Buchan and ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who have both since confirmed that they have the coronavirus.

ACDP chief whip Steve Swart, who had attended a prayer breakfast with Meshoe at the Divine Restoration Ministries in Ribblesdale, Blomfontein, on March 10 and 11, also tested positive for the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

The prayer breakfast took place before the 100 people gathering limit was imposed by Ramaphosa on March 15. Several other people who were part of the church gathering have since tested positive for Covid-19.

Both Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza, who came in close contact with Meshoe, said they have tested negative for Covid-19.

