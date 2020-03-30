Opinion / Columnists TAMAR KAHN: What the government needs to get right to avoid collapse of health system The state will need beds in private hospitals, and medical aid patients may not be able to get the care they are used to BL PREMIUM

The coronavirus tragedy unfolding in Italy, where medical services are stretched beyond breaking point, is a grim portent of what lies in store for SA unless the spread of the disease is curtailed, and fast.

Despite having one of the best-funded health-care systems in Europe, Italy’s Bergamo region finds itself with patients lining hospital corridors, the army transporting coffins to warehouses, and supplies of vital oxygen running low.