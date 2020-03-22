Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: SAA is an expensive distraction we could have done without in time of crisis Morally we cannot justify throwing one more cent at the national airline BL PREMIUM

If only President Cyril Ramaphosa had listened to Tito Mboweni in the first place.

Not even a month into his role as finance minister, Mboweni courted controversy in 2018 with a public call that the airline be closed down. That attracted the ire of the CEO at the time, and the more ideologically-minded members of the government.