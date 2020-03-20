EXCLUSIVE: SAA business rescue needs another delay due to Covid-19
The business rescue practitioners cite Covid-19’s detrimental effect on the airline industry globally and the weaker rand
20 March 2020 - 14:35
The SAA business rescue practitioners, who were expected to table their rescue plan at the end of March, have asked for another extension due to Covid-19.
This is the third time the practitioners, Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, have requested an extension. In February they were granted an extension of one month by creditors to finalise the plan for the ailing state-owned airline.
