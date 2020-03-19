Will coronavirus put SAA in a terminal tailspin?

SAA may just be at the centre of a perfect storm. Given existing financial woes and doubts over the airline’s status as a going concern, coupled with the impact of newly imposed travel bans by the government, the big question is whether it can survive the onslaught.

The FM understands that SAA and its business rescue practitioners, Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, are in crisis meetings after the declaration of a national state of disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa this week.

By the time of going to print, neither the business rescue practitioners nor SAA had responded to the FM’s questions on where the Covid-19 crisis leaves the airline, which has accumulated R26bn in losses over six years and was placed into business rescue last year.

Travellers moving through SA’s airports have likened the eerie quietness to Christmas Eve: the airports are empty, and there are none of the usual queues — or the buzz — one is usually confronted with when flying domestically or internationally.

Airlines across the globe have cut flights due to decreased demand as a result of the pandemic. Many are feeling the financial pinch, requesting bailouts from their governments.

In SA, Ramaphosa on Sunday announced sweeping measures to combat the spread of the virus.