CARTOON: Covid-19 the final nail in SAA’s coffin

Spot gold lifts on Friday but bullion still on track for second weekly decline
A peddler, a policeman and a 100 rouble lesson on schmaltz herring
State moves to prevent price gouging in sales of key essentials, including medical and hygiene products, toilet paper, hand sanitisers and facial masks
Mitigation measures and potential consequences to come under the spotlight
The group, which has logistics assets in Europe, says it believes its balance sheet is well positioned to withstand the viral outbreak’s disruption to trade
The Reserve Bank says GDP for the whole of 2020 will contract 0.2%
National Energy Regulator of SA process will delay for years new capacity coming on line
India's prime minister Narendra Modi says Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected the economy
Monaco’s glamour race delayed as the start of 2020 season is pushed back to June
Quibi is looking to change the future of video streaming when it launches on April 6 this year.
