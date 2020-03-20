Opinion

CARTOON: Covid-19 the final nail in SAA’s coffin

20 March 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, March 20 2020

SAA cancels 162 flights over Covid-19

SAA will still operate to and from destinations unaffected by travel restrictions, but noncritical staff are to be placed on compulsory leave
Will coronavirus put SAA in a terminal tailspin?

Business rescue practitioners have already announced the need to restructure SAA and retrench workers. But will fallout from the coronavirus see ...
SAA could be Pravin Gordhan’s blueprint for other failing SOEs

If using business rescue works for SAA, compared to other turnaround options, the government might be on to something, writes Ian Fleming
Business rescue is unlikely to cure SAA of its real maladies

The same operational and corporate governance issues that grounded the airline in the first place could still stand in the way
Comair suspends flights due to coronavirus

The operator of kulula.com has suspended flights to Windhoek, Livingstone, Harare, Victoria Falls and Mauritius
Thursday, March 19 2020

