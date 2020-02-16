Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Will SA be going forward or just accelerating into a wall? BL PREMIUM

What happens when the state of the nation address either falls flat or is implemented?

There are two distinct paths before the country. The choice has become more stark because President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech was a public relations win and scored quite well on the policy front (despite being rather too long), given the specificity of its promises. It thus raises expectations and sets the bar higher than it might otherwise have been.