TONY LEON: ANC replicating apartheid past Arbitrary dispossession of property would be sanctioned, and the courts would have no say in the matter

The rear-view mirror is the preferred reflector for our government. Far easier to remember the apartheid past, in which most members of the governing party were victims, than the dire times that confront SA.

But even this litigation of the past has both its distortions and its ironies. Take, for example, the latest piece of constitutional nonsense and legislative mischief represented by the new version of the controversial amendment to section 25 of the constitution, the property clause.