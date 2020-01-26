STUART THEOBALD: Eviscerated public service ties Cyril Ramaphosa’s hands
After the flight of all the best talent, the president should focus on initiatives that will give the most bang for our buck
26 January 2020 - 18:35
Will SA ever have the capable state it dreams of, or should we reconcile ourselves to a weak state in perpetuity? How should the public and private sectors behave if that is the lot we must live with?
The “lost years” of the Zuma presidency were far from inert. A weak, compliant, sycophantic civil service is exactly what Jacob Zuma and his conspirators desired and, with some notable exceptions, what they got. Droves of experienced public servants were either hounded out or gave up in frustration.
