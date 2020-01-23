Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: DD Mabuza is a hungry man As the jostling in the ANC begins, it may profit us to remember that the deputy president looks after nobody but himself BL PREMIUM

There is a lesson to be learnt from Deputy President David "DD" Mabuza’s flip-flopping in the run-up to the ANC’s December 2017 national conference in Nasrec, Joburg.

That lesson is this: the man believes in nothing, stands for nothing, and will throw his friends and comrades under the bus so long as it benefits his own path to power.