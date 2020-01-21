Opinion / Columnists MNINAWA NTLOKO: Chiefs deservedly rule SA’s TV screens It’s no surprise that Chiefs’ fiercest rivals, Orlando Pirates, claim Kaizer Motaung as one of their own even today BL PREMIUM

I wrote a story about some of the numbers behind Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in my previous life as the sports editor of Business Day a few years ago. Surprisingly, it raised a few eyebrows.

The story was based on research that said Chiefs and Pirates consistently attract more television viewers than any other teams across all sporting codes in the country. But those fellow South Africans who like to thumb their noses at local football found this bit of news hard to swallow.