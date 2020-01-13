Sport / Soccer

Middendorp: I’m not counting the points

13 January 2020 - 16:46 Mark Gleeson
Ernst Middendorp. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RICHARD HUGGARD
Ernst Middendorp. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RICHARD HUGGARD

Kaizer Chiefs moved past the 40-point mark‚ with more than two-thirds of the season remaining‚ but coach Ernst Middendorp refuses to be drawn into title predictions after his side beat Cape Town City 3-0 on Sunday.

A total of 41 points out of a possible 51 is an impressive return by any standard‚ with only 10 points dropped in the league campaign to date.

Whether Chiefs are now well on track for the championship is a question Middendorp faces being repeatedly asked as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) moves towards the business end of the season. But the German has so far refused to suggest his side are on course to end their trophy drought.

Sunday’s success moved Amakhosi nine points clear of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and 10 clear of third-placed SuperSport United‚ who have played one game more.

Sundowns have one game to catch up and Bidvest Wits are still in the mix‚ but this is now Chiefs’ title to lose.

“I’ve said it before that I’m not counting the points. The focus is on the game just past and the game immediately ahead of us‚” he said.

In a veiled message to his players as they next head to Thohoyandou to meet struggling Black Leopards‚ he added: “Let’s focus on our mindset and leave the other stuff out.”

The scoreline against City at Soccer City was comprehensive but there were long periods of the game where Chiefs were bossed by their visitors. While City were full of flair but with no flavour‚ Chiefs got the job done in an old-fashioned way with three powerful headers.

The first two came from open play as Leonardo Castro had them ahead after only 11 minutes and Samir Nurković emphasised his quality with the second goal in the 63rd minute.

Eric Mathoho headed home from a corner straight after that to kill off City.

“The results are a sign of our confidence. It’s all about doing the basics‚” said Middendorp. “This might surprise you, but I think our best game of the three since the new year was the loss to SuperSport. It is not always the result that tells us what happens on the field.”

That was true of Sunday’s game where Chiefs were pegged back after going 1-0 up and Middendorp was forced to change it at halftime as Castro struggled and Kearyn Baccus did not offer enough out wide.

“It was not a game of excellence, but we managed to get our goals at the right moments. It was a third game in seven days so we knew there could be a lack of focus and we need therefore our structure. But there was also not a lot that we have to criticise‚” he said.

I’m not here on holiday. I’m hungry to win titles, says Bucs coach

New Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer makes his intentions clear
Sport
3 hours ago

Chiefs continue birthday celebrations with victory over City

Scoreline makes Amakhosi look more convincing than their performance actually merits
Sport
1 day ago

Mosimane pleased African sides dread trips to Pretoria

Coach happy Sundowns beat USM Alger and qualified for Champions League quarterfinals
Sport
1 day ago

How Leonardo Castro went from fringe to front-line at Chiefs

Striker comes in from the cold as coach Ernst Middendorp recognises his ability
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Will Cape Town City ace Erasmus face Chiefs on Sunday?

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns coach pays tribute to ‘true legend’ Hlompho Kekana

Sport / Soccer

Chiefs have their 50th birthday cake and eat it

Sport / Soccer

Kaizer Motaung tells Chiefs players they can redeem themselves

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.