Sport / Soccer

Kaizer Motaung tells Chiefs players they can redeem themselves

08 January 2020 - 18:11 Marc Strydom
Kaizer Motaung. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Kaizer Motaung. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

In a clear reference to their 2019/2020 Premiership title race‚ Kaizer Chiefs’s chair Kaizer Motaung has urged the team to “write their names in history”.

Making the point that a 50th anniversary celebration season only comes once‚ Motaung told his squad and technical staff that they have a unique opportunity to be remembered as the team that “achieved” in that one special campaign.

Chiefs are top of the log following an in-form first half of the season‚ though an away draw against Maritzburg United and defeat last weekend against SuperSport United in Nelspruit has seen their lead reduced from 10 points to four.

“I would like to address the current players‚ and say to you guys‚ you must thank God you are here‚ you are part of this history,” Motaung said.

“But more importantly‚ you must know that you have an opportunity to write your own history. Because this is the 50th year.

“Whatever achievements you are going to achieve‚ if you become successful‚ that will be engraved in the history of this club forever.

“So it’s an opportunity for you to do what your predecessors did. But it will become something that will be in history forever.

“You have an opportunity to redeem yourself after the few hiccups in the past few weeks. The opportunity is there.

“Everything is in your hands. So I wish you everything of the best‚ I wish you well for the remainder of the season.

“And I also wish the technical staff everything of the best for the rest of the season.

“Just remember what role you play in the [happiness] index of this country. Your role is very significant.

“You know how many lives you touch out there. And what we see in the features‚ in the faces of those people — it is what you do that can make a big difference in their lives.

“Bearing in mind that this emblem you are wearing — treat it with care as an ambassador. And make those people happy out there.”

Chiefs celebrated their half-century in an event held in Phefeni in Orlando West on Tuesday.

We will be even better‚ warns Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer

Polokwane City chase shadows as Bucs dish out a stylish performance for runaway victory
Sport
3 hours ago

How Bloemfontein Celtic learnt to live within their means

Club is in no position to buy Cristiano Ronaldo, though he would love to, says embattled chair
Sport
3 hours ago

Back-to-back awards for Banyana’s Desiree Ellis

Coach rewarded for leading SA to World Cup finals and winning regional championship
Sport
3 hours ago

Mosimane fumes at referee after Sundowns draw

Title-chasing coach unhappy with decisions by match official in goalless encounter
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Baroka brace for Arrows showdown

Sport / Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs at 50: Legends recall the early days

Sport / Soccer

Win eases pressure on City’s Jan Olde Riekerink

Sport / Soccer

Pirates non-committal on January transfer possibilities

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.