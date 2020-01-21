Sport / Soccer

Pirates coach heaps praise on his fringe players

21 January 2020 - 16:44 Sazi Hadebe
Josef Zinnbauer (coach) of Orlando Pirates during the Orlando Pirates media open day at Rand Stadium on January 13 2020 in Johannesburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Josef Zinnbauer (coach) of Orlando Pirates during the Orlando Pirates media open day at Rand Stadium on January 13 2020 in Johannesburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

Josef Zinnbauer has thrown open the door for a number of fringe players to compete for places as he settles into his role as Orlando Pirates coach.

The German gave left-back Bongani Sam his debut when the Bucs beat Highlands Park 3-1 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. That takes his points tally to 13 from a possible 15 after winning four and drawing one since his first match against Black Leopards on December 21.

Paseka Mako‚ another player who scored on Saturday with league top scorer Gabadinho Mhango and Thembinkosi Lorch‚ also got a chance to show his worth.

“We’re happy that we have players who can come in‚” said Zinnbauer of the left-footed Mako and Sam‚ who took the places of suspended Vincent Pule and Innocent Maela.

“Sam and Mako came in and it’s nice for me that they had a good game. Mako scored and that’s the thing the coach wants.

“We want to see the work that we put in the training sessions on the field of the game. Mako and Sam made this and we’re happy. Sam was waiting for a long time for game time. Mako too ... it’s good that the players want to be in the team. They’re now in the team and they don’t want to get out.

“This seems to be working now and we have fun in training and when you’ve got the result you can work well with the team.”

Zinnbauer was also particularly impressed with the way the Bucs attacked Highlands in the first half when they scored all three goals.

He felt Pirates would have killed the game as a contest if they had they buried the two or three more chances they had before the visitors put them under pressure in the second period.

“We had three goals and you know the players ... it’s then a point when they say ‘yeah it’s easy today’,” said Zinnbauer of his charges taking their foot off the pedal in the second half.

“We had a tough game and maybe they were a little tired,” he said, referring to Wednesday’s game against Mamelodi Sundowns.

“The opponents had nothing to lose and they make this count.

“It’s not so easy to come back, but still we had a lot of chances and maybe two or three shots on goals.

“In the first half we had a lot of chances; in the second half we hit the post with [Luvuyo] Memela’s shot. We also had a lot of counterattacks when we played exactly the way we want to and we could have scored five or six goals.”

Zinnbauer said he was happy that he would have at least five days to work on his team before Pirates host relegation-threatened AmaZulu FC on Saturday.

SA’s Keanin Ayer signs new deal in Sweden

Three of SA’s top midfield prospects could all be housed under one roof in the 2020 campaign
Sport
19 minutes ago

Title race far from over, says Pitso Mosimane

Sundowns coach says it is still possible for his side to catch the pace-setting Kaizer Chiefs
Sport
23 hours ago

Coach Gavin Hunt believes Wits are still in the title race

Loss to Cape Town City a blow, but coach is confident his team can haul in the league leaders
Sport
22 hours ago

Iqraam Rayners commits to Stellenbosch before SuperSport move

Coach Steve Barker says striker has promised to stay at the club until end of the season
Sport
22 hours ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

I’m not here on holiday. I’m hungry to win titles, says Bucs coach

Sport / Soccer

Pirates non-committal on January transfer possibilities

Sport / Soccer

Give Zinnbauer a chance to show what he can do

Sport / Soccer

Pirates hoping new coach can start to bring in the silverware

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.