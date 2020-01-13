I’m not here on holiday. I’m hungry to win titles, says Bucs coach

“I am here to win titles‚” says new Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer ahead of his fourth match in charge against defending Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

Zinnbauer said while he might not have won a major trophy‚ he has won “titles”‚ seemingly referring to his experience coaching the reserve teams of Bundesliga clubs Karlsruher and Hamburger SV.

“I am hungry to win titles‚” said the 49-year-old German‚ whose top-flight experience came in the Bundesliga coaching Hamburger SV for six months‚ then in his last job for two seasons in Switzerland coaching St Gallen.

“I don’t come here and say: ‘OK‚ I will make a little holiday here.’ I will work hard for this. And that’s not so I didn’t win a title. It’s not in the Bundesliga‚ but in my other clubs I won the championship not just one time.

“I have won a lot of titles in my career. I coached a Swiss club, it’s not so easy. It’s the oldest club in Europe [founded in 1879‚ St Gallen is the oldest existing club in continental Europe]. It’s a very cultured club in Switzerland. And Hamburger is the same.

“A lot of coaches [of Hamburger] have won titles‚ they have a lot of experience‚ we had German coaches‚ national coaches — they had a lot of experience. The club played in the Champions League‚ they won titles. And I think I had 24 goals scored at Hamburg — many coaches did not have 24 goals at Hamburg.

“[Current Liverpool coach] Juergen Klopp‚ I played against him [when he was] at Mainz. I never expected him to be a good coach, now he’s the best in the world maybe.

“It’s not important if you won a title before. It’s important that you win one now. In football if you get results‚ you are a good coach; if you don’t have results‚ you are a bad coach.”

Zinnbauer has had a bright start at Pirates with a 3-1 home win against Black Leopards‚ 1-1 away draw against Bloemfontein Celtic and 4-1 win away over Polokwane City, lifting Bucs to sixth place in the PSL.