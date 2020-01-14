JOHN DLUDLU: ANC meddling shows Eskom is still a lucrative feeding trough
After a new burst of jostling, the president is being asked to choose between saving himself or Pravin Gordhan
14 January 2020 - 17:00
Eskom becoming the new site of the squabbling between the various factions of the governing ANC was always going to happen. The only surprise is how quickly it happened.
Despite its parlous financial affairs, Eskom remains a lucrative feeding trough for many in the governing elite, hence the ongoing meddling.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.