JOHN DLUDLU: ANC meddling shows Eskom is still a lucrative feeding trough After a new burst of jostling, the president is being asked to choose between saving himself or Pravin Gordhan

Eskom becoming the new site of the squabbling between the various factions of the governing ANC was always going to happen. The only surprise is how quickly it happened.

Despite its parlous financial affairs, Eskom remains a lucrative feeding trough for many in the governing elite, hence the ongoing meddling.