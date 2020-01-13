LETTER: Jabu Mabuza was looking for a way out

People have been saying that Jabu Mabuza has fallen on his sword and resigned to take the fall for load-shedding. As far as I am concerned his action won’t make any difference to Eskom because it is moribund.

Mabuza was looking for an excuse to get out of the cesspool, because it wasn’t the first or the second time that the same thing happened on his watch. He realised that Eskom is a hopeless case. Now at least he goes out with his head held high.

Mabuza has shown some guts, courage, firmness and determination by taking responsibility. This behaviour is sorely missing in the rest of the government, which outsources its responsibility by blaming others, hiding and passing the buck.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston

