Opinion / Bruce's List PETER BRUCE: Cyril, Gweezy and the politics of power Why it wasn’t a bad idea to support Cyril, even though the ANC could be described as apartheid’s parting gift to SA BL PREMIUM

So, the year has kicked off with a bang. President Cyril Ramaphosa, if we are to believe media reports, is under pressure to sack public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and transfer responsibility for Eskom from the department of public enterprises (DPE) to the department of minerals & energy, where the minister is ANC chair Gwede Mantashe. Gordhan, it is argued, should take “political responsibility” for Eskom’s failure to keep its promise to Ramaphosa not to load-shed between December 11 and today.

On Friday Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza resigned in response to the failure. I guarantee you he is right now the happiest guy in the country. He was given an impossible job and tried his best. But in SA state-owned companies are run by the state — their board and managers are mere window dressing. Mabuza is well out of it.