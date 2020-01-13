Pravin Gordhan: My future is in the president’s hands
Public enterprises minister says ‘intense efforts’ are under way to stabilise state-owned enterprises such as Eskom
13 January 2020 - 05:10
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says that his future in the government lies in the hands of President Cyril Ramaphosa but that "intense efforts" are being made to stabilise state-owned enterprises (SOEs) such as Eskom.
Pressure on Ramaphosa to remove Gordhan reached fever pitch at the weekend, with even those formerly supportive of Gordhan joining the clamour for him to go.
