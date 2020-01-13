National Pravin Gordhan: My future is in the president’s hands Public enterprises minister says ‘intense efforts’ are under way to stabilise state-owned enterprises such as Eskom BL PREMIUM

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says that his future in the government lies in the hands of President Cyril Ramaphosa but that "intense efforts" are being made to stabilise state-owned enterprises (SOEs) such as Eskom.

Pressure on Ramaphosa to remove Gordhan reached fever pitch at the weekend, with even those formerly supportive of Gordhan joining the clamour for him to go.