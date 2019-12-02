CLAIRE BISSEKER: Back on the brink we go
SA is trapped in a vicious cycle of weak growth and mounting debt and its descent is fast becoming irreversible
02 December 2019 - 14:51
Like many South Africans I was hugely relieved by President Ramaphosa’s ANC election victory in December 2017. So relieved, in fact, that I barely registered that my brand-new book was now almost certainly dead in the water.
Published two months earlier, On the Brink: SA’s political and fiscal cliffhanger concluded that SA would continue its fiscal slide unless a new government embraced a private sector-led growth model. Like many, I assumed Ramaphosa would achieve this U-turn in time. At the very least, his election meant the country was no longer “on the brink”. Little did I expect that by December 2019 SA’s public finances would be in irreversible decline and I would be writing that SA was back on the brink.
