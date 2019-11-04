CLAIRE BISSEKER: Time for SA to bite the bullet of real fiscal consolidation
SA will not achieve sustainability until it deals with the political constraints that prevent hard decision making
There is a simple explanation for the shocking deterioration in SA’s public finances: growth has been too slow for too long and, instead of cutting expenditure to bring it in line with the reduced revenue-generating capacity of the economy, SA has indulged in fake consolidation.
On the surface, the fiscal consolidation of the past five years looked real enough. After all, the Treasury imposed a hard expenditure ceiling on the government and almost always stuck to it. But it simultaneously allowed the public wage bill to balloon and state-owned enterprises to run amok, and introduced new unfunded policies at every turn.
The upshot was that the cuts were pushed down to lower levels of the government and obscured in an erosion of public infrastructure and basic services. These hidden costs are now popping up all over the place — in the R100bn in medico-legal claims caused by a crumbling health sector and in the billions that dysfunctional municipalities owe Eskom.
Two broad approaches have been suggested to deal with SA’s looming debt crisis: either a sharp fiscal contraction to reduce expenditure or a sharp fiscal expansion to boost growth. Michael Sachs, former head of the budget office, thinks both will fail because the problem is not just a fiscal one, it is deeply political.
The first approach, being touted by orthodox economists and the Treasury, involves real fiscal consolidation. Since almost 60% of the budget is made up of the wage bill, interest payments and social grants — and the latter two are sacrosanct — the cuts will have to fall mostly on the wage bill.
The assumption is that cutting hard and removing the threat of a fiscal crisis will restore confidence in the state, thereby reducing the country’s risk premium and borrowing costs. If accompanied by structural reforms, this should ultimately result in faster growth.
The problem with this approach, says Sachs, is that it expects lower-middle-class public servants like nurses and policemen to take all the pain while the political class and wealthy remain untouched. Labour has already rejected this approach and is bruising for a fight.
But if the wage bill is spared, the essential services accessed mostly by a needy black population will be gouged, fuelling social and political tension. It all comes down to whether the government can impose real costs on its constituency. Sachs doesn’t think it can, not because the ANC doesn’t have the guts to do it but because President Cyril Ramaphosa would probably be removed from power if he did.
Left-leaning economists are touting a fiscal expansion, accommodated by lower interest rates, to boost foreign borrowing and domestic spending to stimulate investment and growth. There are several problems with this approach. For starters, it assumes higher government spending will lead to faster growth. Studies show that, on the contrary, the explosion of SA government debt since 2009 led to lower growth, ostensibly because it bid up interest rates and crowded out private investment.
SA also spent on all the wrong things, essentially wages rather than infrastructure. While investing more in infrastructure now would certainly help, the government’s inability to galvanise investment has arguably more to do with policy paralysis and political failure than a lack of finance.
Given the government’s poor track record, Sachs predicts that embarking on a fiscal expansion would likely cause a contraction in private investment and capital flight, putting SA back at square one but with a much higher debt level.
Many have suggested the solution is a negotiated social compact driven by a unifying goal in which every part of society makes real sacrifices. This means Ramaphosa and the 29,000 other public servants earning over R1m need to take a big haircut, along with all wealthy South Africans, before expecting nurses to do the same.
There’s no question of such a compact being concluded any time soon, but until SA tackles its real political constraints and bites the bullet, the country will continue its slow downward grind.
