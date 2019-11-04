CLAIRE BISSEKER: Time for SA to bite the bullet of real fiscal consolidation

There is a simple explanation for the shocking deterioration in SA’s public finances: growth has been too slow for too long and, instead of cutting expenditure to bring it in line with the reduced revenue-generating capacity of the economy, SA has indulged in fake consolidation.

On the surface, the fiscal consolidation of the past five years looked real enough. After all, the Treasury imposed a hard expenditure ceiling on the government and almost always stuck to it. But it simultaneously allowed the public wage bill to balloon and state-owned enterprises to run amok, and introduced new unfunded policies at every turn.

The upshot was that the cuts were pushed down to lower levels of the government and obscured in an erosion of public infrastructure and basic services. These hidden costs are now popping up all over the place — in the R100bn in medico-legal claims caused by a crumbling health sector and in the billions that dysfunctional municipalities owe Eskom.

Two broad approaches have been suggested to deal with SA’s looming debt crisis: either a sharp fiscal contraction to reduce expenditure or a sharp fiscal expansion to boost growth. Michael Sachs, former head of the budget office, thinks both will fail because the problem is not just a fiscal one, it is deeply political.