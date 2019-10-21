CLAIRE BISSEKER: Game changer needed to get SA out of this mess
Tweaking the budget and praying for growth isn’t going to cut it
21 October 2019 - 13:59
As finance minister Tito Mboweni burns the midnight oil to produce the most important medium-term budget of the past decade, there is only one criterion he should be applying: whether it will be bold enough to jolt SA out of its death spiral.
With business confidence at a 20-year low and growth dribbling away towards 0% on renewed load-shedding, the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) is one of the last opportunities in 2019 for the government to change the negative narrative about SA.
