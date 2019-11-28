CLAIRE BISSEKER: Ratings agencies weigh SA’s public finances and find them wanting
Sentiment takes another hit as S&P cuts SA’s ratings outlook to ‘negative’ amid a rapid worsening of the country’s debt profile
28 November 2019 - 03:00
Low growth and a growing debt burden are damaging SA’s public finances. Unless the government takes control of the deficit and embarks on sustained economic reform, the country’s debt is unlikely to stabilise.
This is the warning laid out in S&P Global Ratings’ latest review of SA. Released over the weekend, it affirms SA’s long-term foreign currency rating two notches deep into junk territory (BB), but cuts the outlook from "stable" to "negative".
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.