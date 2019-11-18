Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: Don’t throw our freedom away As we search for solutions to our many problems, let’s stick with the principle of democracy for SA BL PREMIUM

I had to challenge a prominent business speaker recently. She said from a public platform that democracy does not suit SA at present — we need an autocrat to pull us out of our mess, get us together and begin moving forward. I agree we desperately need leadership, but profoundly disagree that we need to have our freedoms curtailed.

It is true that democracy can slow us down, because everyone, both the good and the bad, has to play by the rules. This is why President Cyril Ramaphosa is seen to be moving too slowly — he is correctly rebuilding the institutions that will carry us through in the longer term. If you want to build respect for the law you have to act within it.