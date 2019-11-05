High court judge throws out Zille’s colonial tweets application
‘There is overwhelming evidence that, on the whole, the tweets evoked feelings of anger and frustration,’ says acting judge Malebo Habedi
05 November 2019 - 20:34
Newly elected DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has lost her bid to overturn Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s scathing report on her colonialism tweets.
In a politically loaded judgment slammed by Zille’s lawyer, Fiona Stewart, as “very difficult to understand”, acting judge Malebo Habedi found that Mkhwebane was reasonable to find that Zille’s tweets, in which she defended the legacy of colonialism, effectively amounted to hate speech.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.