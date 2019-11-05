Politics High court judge throws out Zille’s colonial tweets application ‘There is overwhelming evidence that, on the whole, the tweets evoked feelings of anger and frustration,’ says acting judge Malebo Habedi BL PREMIUM

Newly elected DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has lost her bid to overturn Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s scathing report on her colonialism tweets.

In a politically loaded judgment slammed by Zille’s lawyer, Fiona Stewart, as “very difficult to understand”, acting judge Malebo Habedi found that Mkhwebane was reasonable to find that Zille’s tweets, in which she defended the legacy of colonialism, effectively amounted to hate speech.