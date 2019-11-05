Coleman retires as Goldman SA head
05 November 2019 - 14:21
Colin Coleman, the CEO of Goldman Sachs, Sub-Saharan Africa, is to retire from the firm at the end of 2019, the US investment bank announced on Tuesday.
Coleman is to take up a position as a senior fellow and lecturer at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.