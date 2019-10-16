CHRIS GILMOUR: It won’t rain dividends soon at African Rainbow’s biggest investment
A long way from generating cash, internet service provider Rain is a long-term prospect
16 October 2019 - 05:10
The largest single investment of African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARCI) is its 20.6% holding in Rain, an unlisted wholesale and retail internet service provider. Without wishing to rain on its parade (pun intended), I admit leaving a presentation slightly underwhelmed and not entirely convinced of its value proposition, relative to the interest surrounding this company.
It is at the cutting edge of technology and has a funky image that will appeal to young, upwardly mobile consumers in urban SA, but it is likely to be a very long-term prospect and a while until cash is generated.
