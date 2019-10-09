Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock Pick — African Rainbow Capital

Grant Gilburt from Nedbank Private Wealth chose African Rainbow Capital (ARC) as his stock pick of the day

09 October 2019 - 08:42 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON

Grant Gilburt from Nedbank Private Wealth chose African Rainbow Capital (ARC)  as his stock pick of the day.

"We're sticking with the investment holding companies — I really like the companies that they have invested in and that they have built within the ARC stable. They have a very credible management team and some challenger businesses within that stable. So their biggest asset is Rain, which is a data-only mobile provider and is bringing 5G to the local market.

“You also have Tyme digital bank, which is seemingly gaining traction but they really need to build scale in order to compete. [They are] hitting those numbers, on-boarding between 3,000 and 5,000 clients a day, so it is just a matter of time for them to gain that scale. Until then, you are buying this company at a deep discount."

Patrice Motsepe’s elusive pot of gold

African Rainbow Capital is spending big on ventures like telecoms group rain. But investors remain indifferent
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Bank Zero: perfect 2020 vision?

The digital bank will be launched next year when the product is ready to ‘surpass and not just meet consumer expectations’
News & Fox
1 week ago

Patrice Motsepe’s ARC has a battle on its hands, says co-CEO

Co-CEO Johan van der Merwe says African Rainbow Capital is struggling to convince the market of the value of its assets
Companies
3 weeks ago

WATCH: Stock Picks — Remgro, ARC, Naspers and Prosus

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Remgro and ARC as his stock picks of the day and Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth chose ...
Markets
3 weeks ago

Nearly Tyme for the two-minute loan

Launched in February this year, TymeBank has already signed up 610,000 clients for its low-cost accounts, says CEO
Business
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.