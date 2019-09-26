Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Let it rain 5G, or miss out Upstart data-only operator rain has launched Africa’s first 5G network, and there’s reason for South Africans to be excited BL PREMIUM

In this technological age it’s often the brash new start-up that makes major breakthroughs or launches innovative services. This is partly because the start-ups don’t have the legacy assets to sweat, but mostly because they aren’t tied to the legacy way of doing things.

You couldn’t describe a mobile operator as a start-up, but data-only network rain is certainly singing the disruptive start-up melody. The firm launched a simplified data offering of R50 a GB a few years ago and started offering arguably the best mobile broadband package in SA: R250 a month for uncapped internet.