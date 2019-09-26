TOBY SHAPSHAK: Let it rain 5G, or miss out
Upstart data-only operator rain has launched Africa’s first 5G network, and there’s reason for South Africans to be excited
26 September 2019 - 05:00
In this technological age it’s often the brash new start-up that makes major breakthroughs or launches innovative services. This is partly because the start-ups don’t have the legacy assets to sweat, but mostly because they aren’t tied to the legacy way of doing things.
You couldn’t describe a mobile operator as a start-up, but data-only network rain is certainly singing the disruptive start-up melody. The firm launched a simplified data offering of R50 a GB a few years ago and started offering arguably the best mobile broadband package in SA: R250 a month for uncapped internet.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.