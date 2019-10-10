Opinion / Columnists tHICK END OF THE WEDGE PETER BRUCE: If president doesn’t bang cabinet heads, all is lost A string of urgent imperatives could develop into disasters if ministers keep pulling in opposite directions BL PREMIUM

On Thursday October 10 the government has just 20 days to appoint an Eskom CEO, devise a plausible rescue plan for Eskom and for finance minister Tito Mboweni to top it all by delivering a medium-term budget policy statement on the second last day of the month.

On the first day of November Moody’s, the ratings agency, will (OK, could) pronounce on its outlook or possibly even its rating, of our sovereign debt.