Opinion / Columnists DIANNA GAMES: More hands-on work needed to rekindle SA-Nigeria business sparks The presidents of the two nations have spoken of their good intentions, but these must be backed up by action BL PREMIUM

SA and Nigeria are open for business, President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the business forum that took place on the sidelines of the state visit by his counterpart Muhammadu Buhari last week.

This remark, platitudinous under most circumstances, had resonance at the event last week in Gauteng, given the hostility and condemnation of SA in the lead-up to Buhari’s visit, after the recent attacks on Africans from other countries, including Nigeria, by some South Africans.