Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Where action is at odds with rhetoric BL PREMIUM

Some deep questions are raised by the ANC’s national executive committee statement last week and rotate on the difference between rhetoric and action and the link between the two.

The statement was a rhetoric victory for the reformist forces on the committee with its focus on the microeconomic reforms required, rather than the macroeconomic bulldozering the left would want. True, large parts were already contained in budget speeches but the language around energy was welcome and actually new.