CAROL PATON: Mboweni makes headway in selling ideas to ANC
Very little opposition to the finance minister’s paper at the governing party’s national executive committee meeting
07 October 2019 - 19:39
Did finance minister Tito Mboweni win big at last week’s ANC national executive committee meeting?
The overwhelming consensus among those on his side of the fence is that he did. Only the proposals related to labour market reform were decisively booted out, but will be tabled for discussion at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).
