CLAIRE BISSEKER: Half-baked reforms will fail to shift the needle on growth
To breathe life into the economy the ANC has to change its attitude towards the private sector
07 October 2019 - 15:15
The near-total endorsement of the Treasury’s growth plan by the ANC is a victory for finance minister Tito Mboweni and all right-minded South Africans, but nobody is rushing to revise up their growth forecasts, the rand is not rebounding, and bond yields aren’t dropping.
Not even Mboweni, who was delighted by the outcome of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting last week, will be hiking his growth forecasts in his medium-term budget on October 30. It will be significantly worse than the February budget and is unlikely to show economic growth recovering to 2% before 2022, from about 5% now.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.