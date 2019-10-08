Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: It’s now all sizzle and steak for Spur Corporation Group experiences a relieving recovery of sorts, partly due to cost containment BL PREMIUM

After a series of short-term disappointing results, Spur Corporation’s latest posting for the year to end-June 2019 was a welcome relief.

Much of this improvement is attributable to a resurgent Spur chain, coupled with a highly disciplined approach to cost containment. While not shooting the lights out, Spur looks like it has come back from the dead.