GPI to offload its 10% stake in Spur

Grand Parade Investments (GPI), which represents Burger King in SA, plans to sell its 10% stake in Spur Corporation back to the steakhouse company for R260.4m.

In 2014, Spur sold 10.8-million, or 10%, of its shares to black-empowerment firm GPI for R294.7m in a deal that included a five-year “lock-in period” to end-October 2019.

Spur said on Thursday it wanted to buy those shares back as it did not want GPI to be able to freely trade them.

It would pay R24 a share, a premium to Wednesday’s closing price. Its shares were last traded at R22.39.

The repurchase would result in a net cash outflow of about R153m for Spur, it said.

“Spur has a sizeable cash balance with no immediate material investment opportunity that meets the investment criteria of its board," it said.

“It is envisaged that the utilisation of its cash resources to implement the GPI repurchase will be beneficial to existing shareholders of the company as it will enhance the company’s earnings, return on equity and future dividends."

Spur’s headline earnings per share in the six months to end-December would have been 12.1% higher if the shares had already been repurchased then, it said.

GPI said separately it would use the proceeds of the share sale to reduce debt so as to improve profitability and cash generation.

“This aligns with the company’s strategy to unlock value and create sustainability for all stakeholders,” it said.

GPI said in March that Burger King’s headline loss in the local market widened 66% to R9.5m in the six months ended December.

Despite its revenues increasing by more than a third, Burger King’s loss grew partly because of some underperforming restaurants, GPI said.

But GPI’s total headline earnings from continuing operations rose 13% to R35.4m in the interim period.

Including the failed Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands, which GPI recently pulled the plug on, headline earnings rose 16% to R16m.

