Has Grand Parade had its fill of Spur?

The upshot is that while GPI’s stock has clawed back 56% of its value within a year, over five years it is still 47% lower.

On Monday GPI and Spur issued cautionary announcements that indicated a transaction was being mulled.

This would be the second cull in GPI’s food division this year. In February, GPI — after persistent pressure from activist shareholders — put its loss-making Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins outlets into liquidation.

A likely outcome from the cautionaries is that cash-flush Spur — which is battling for growth traction in a tough trading environment — will buy back GPI’s Spur stake. The shares could then be warehoused, and issued later in another empowerment transaction.

Punters have previously speculated that Cape Town-based empowerment group Brimstone Investment Corp — which has a food bias in its investment portfolio — could be a possible BEE partner at Spur.

GPI is likely to lose on such a deal. The group acquired a 10% stake in Spur in mid-2014 for around R300m. The effective buy-in price was around R27 a share. Spur shares are now almost 20% lower, and GPI’s shareholding will at best probably only attract a small premium to market value.