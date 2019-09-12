Spur gets boost after social media fallout

The owner of Spur, as well as brands such as RocoMamas, Panarottis and The Hussar Grill, reported a headline earnings rise of 10.2% to R165m, and upped its full-year dividend by 10.6% to 136c. This is against continued challenging trading conditions in SA, as well as weak economic conditions and high operating costs in Australia.

The Spur brand took a knock in 2018 — seeing a 3.2% decline in its franchisee revenue — after a racially charged incident between two customers was spread on social media.

Franchise revenue in Spur for 2019 recovered, increasing by 9.7%.

“Initially, when we had the social media incident it was all hands on deck, we had to assist franchisees with concessions, we had to lend money to our marketing department. But we’ve turned these corners now,” said Van Tonder.

Franchisee revenue from its other units also rose, with its pizza and pasta business up 5.6%, John Dory’s grew 8%, The Hussar Grill increased by 10.8%, while RocoMamas recorded growth of 8.3%.

The company’s results were exactly “the shot in the fast-food arm that the sector needed”, said analyst Anthony Clark of Smalltalkdaily Research, after the disappointing numbers from peer operations such as Famous Brands.