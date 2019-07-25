Spur says full-year sales grew despite middle-class woes

Spur Corporation, whose chains include RocoMamas, Panarottis Pizza Pasta and Spur Steak Ranches, says total franchised restaurant sales grew by 7.2% to R7.6bn in the year to end-June.

Group CEO Pierre van Tonder said local restaurant sales growth improved in the second half of the year after slowing in the second quarter.

Franchised restaurant sales in SA grew by 6.2% in the year, while sales from international restaurants increased 16.2% in rand terms, or 12.3% on a constant exchange rate basis.

“The growth in the second half was supported by a recovery in the John Dory’s brand following the re-opening of restaurants temporarily closed in the first half; a turnaround in RocoMamas as a result of investment in marketing in the second half, which saw a return to positive existing business growth; and the continued resilience of customers in the upper-income market in which The Hussar Grill operates,” Van Tonder said.

But the group’s main middle-income target market remains under financial pressure due to the “sombre state” of the economy. Restaurant sales at Panarottis were dented by aggressive discounting by competitors in the takeaway pizza market, he said.

In SA, 39 restaurants were opened by the group — in addition to the six Nikos restaurants acquired — and 15 closed during the year, while 20 restaurants were opened and five closed internationally.

Spur also opened its first restaurants in India and Cyprus, both RocoMamas outlets, during the year. Van Tonder said trading conditions continue to deteriorate in Australia and New Zealand, where turnover declined by 14.2% following the closure of three restaurants.

The rest-of-Africa business, which accounts for 71.8% of international restaurant turnover, “performed well and benefited from the opening of new restaurants”, Van Tonder said.

Eight new Panarottis restaurants were opened in Zambia, increasing the number of outlets in that country to 13.

Spur’s shares were 0.5% up at R22 in early trade on Thursday.

In June, Spur said it would buy back Grand Parade Investments’s (GPI) 10% stake in the steakhouse company for R260.4m.

