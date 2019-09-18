Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL FRIDJHON: New Cape wine sale could put fizz back into auctions First gusts of change as Cape Town merchant teams up with Strauss & Co to offer products from private collectors BL PREMIUM

Fine wine auctions in SA have had something of a chequered existence. The first modern sale was conducted at Fairview in the early 1970s, followed by Nederburg, the great-granddaddy of them all, which was launched in 1975.

In the early 1980s, an amendment to the Liquor Act enabled Sotheby’s to trade privately owned collectible wines. A year or two later the Cape Independent Winemakers Guild introduced an annual sale of the special bottlings produced by its members. Suddenly it seemed the wine auction business was booming.