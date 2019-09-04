Opinion / Columnists LIQUID INVESTMENTS MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Rugby aside, how does SA fare in the Six Nations Wine Challenge? The marketing campaign should highlight the country as a source of great wine and allocate sufficient funds to doing so BL PREMIUM

I recently returned from the Six Nations Wine Challenge, an event I have been judging since its inception as the Tri-Nations Challenge in 2003. It is a unique competition, a great equaliser, and potentially a great platform for the Cape wine industry.

As it was established in the shadow of the Tri-Nations Rugby Championship, in the early days only the wines of Australia, New Zealand and SA were judged.