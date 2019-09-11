Opinion MICHAEL FRIDJHON: The perfect blend of method and madness Seven years after starting out with 360 bottles of wine to sell, Fledge and Co work with 22 varieties from 42 vineyards BL PREMIUM

Anyone who has attended one of Leon Coetzee’s tastings would happily confirm he’s not your everyday hipster winemaker.

Sure, he has a line in banter straight out of Woodstock, an anecdotal style which has you hoping you’ll still be with him when he reaches his conclusion. It’s not that he wanders off the subject: it’s just that the subject has too many highways and byways for those with a linear sort of mind.