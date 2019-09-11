MICHAEL FRIDJHON: The perfect blend of method and madness
Seven years after starting out with 360 bottles of wine to sell, Fledge and Co work with 22 varieties from 42 vineyards
11 September 2019 - 05:03
Anyone who has attended one of Leon Coetzee’s tastings would happily confirm he’s not your everyday hipster winemaker.
Sure, he has a line in banter straight out of Woodstock, an anecdotal style which has you hoping you’ll still be with him when he reaches his conclusion. It’s not that he wanders off the subject: it’s just that the subject has too many highways and byways for those with a linear sort of mind.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.