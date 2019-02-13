EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Will the last person to leave Kusile please turn on the lights
John Dludlu points out that unions are furious with plans to unbundle Eskom — and they should be (and so should all of us)
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Does Hanlon’s razor — never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity — apply to Eskom?
Notwithstanding that Eskom has already paid billions to the likes of McKinsey and Trillian for no discernible work, apparently the answer to its current problems is more consultants.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
The cost of Medupi has escalated from R69bn in 2007 to the latest estimate, in 2016, of R145bn, and it and Kusile are only generating half the electricity they should be.
Getting reliable information from Eskom is as painful as undergoing open-heart surgery without so much as a shot of brandy, writes John Dludlu.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
MTN chair Phuthuma Nhleko has reason to celebrate Total’s Brulpadda find.
Brazilian miner Vale was aware the dam at Brumadinho in the state of Minas Gerais was unsafe, but did not take precautions, such as moving a company canteen that was just downhill from the structure.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Anyone seen Mzwanele Manyi’s voters?