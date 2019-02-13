Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Will the last person to leave Kusile please turn on the lights

John Dludlu points out that unions are furious with plans to unbundle Eskom — and they should be (and so should all of us)

13 February 2019 - 12:31 Robert Laing
Picture: 123RF/OLEKSANDR MOROZ

Does Hanlon’s razor — never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity — apply to Eskom?

Notwithstanding that Eskom has already paid billions to the likes of McKinsey and Trillian for no discernible work, apparently the answer to its current problems is more consultants.  

The cost of Medupi has escalated from R69bn in 2007 to the latest estimate, in 2016, of R145bn, and it and Kusile are only generating half the electricity they should be.

Getting reliable information from Eskom is as painful as undergoing open-heart surgery without so much as a shot of brandy, writes John Dludlu.

MTN chair Phuthuma Nhleko has reason to celebrate Total’s Brulpadda find.

Brazilian miner Vale was aware the dam at Brumadinho in the state of Minas Gerais was unsafe, but did not take precautions, such as moving a company canteen that was just downhill from the structure.

Anyone seen Mzwanele Manyi’s voters? 

Unbundling Eskom didn’t work in the ’90s, so why should it now?

Splitting up Eskom is a complex undertaking that the government should fully appreciate lest it further exacerbate the current situation, writes ...
17 hours ago

CAROL PATON: Eskom is the big bid in Ramapolitics

To make it work, an imaginative response to labour’s opposition will be needed
1 day ago

Unions declare war on Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to break up Eskom

Numsa's Irvin Jim says the break-up of Eskom is ‘nothing more than privatisation through the back door’
5 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: SA gas find at least eight years away from production

The Brulpadda prospect off the Mossel Bay coast is expected be a game-changer for SA economy 
2 days ago

