Total makes significant discovery offshore SA

Total said it has opened up a new “world-class” oil and gas province off the coast of Mossel Bay after making a significant gas-condensate discovery there.

Success in the nation’s first deep-water well is a potential boon for SA, which imports most of its oil.

“We are very pleased to announce the Brulpadda discovery, which was drilled in a challenging deep-water environment,” Kevin McLachlan, senior vice-president of exploration at Total, said in a statement on Thursday. “Total has opened a new world-class gas and oil play and is well-positioned to test several follow-on prospects on the same block.”

Total, the operator, now plans to acquire 3D seismic data before drilling as many as four more exploration wells at the licence.

“It’s a catalytic find,” Niall Kramer, CEO of the SA Oil and Gas Alliance, an industry lobby group, said. The country has only drilled in shallow waters before, with little to show for it, he said. “There’s nothing that has been on this kind of scale.”

Exxon and Eni

The new oil and gas region, with estimated volumes of about 1-billion barrels according to consultant Wood Mackenzie, has drawn interest from explorers including Exxon Mobil and Eni, which also hold stakes in the waters.

“It’s probably quite big,” Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Thursday. “Having said that, the region is quite difficult to operate: huge waves, the weather isn’t very easy.”

Total was drilling about 175km offshore in the Outeniqua Basin to a final depth of 3,633m. The discovery, which also includes some light oil, could prompt a rush of activity offshore by other companies, especially since new oil and gas legislation is due out later in 2019 that is aimed at spurring exploration.

Africa as a whole has seen an increase in drilling, with oil and gas rigs around the continent topping 100 in recent months, according to Baker Hughes data. The count was as low as 77 in 2017.

Total has a 45% working interest in Block 11b/12B, Qatar Petroleum holds 25%, CNR International 20% and Main Street, an SA consortium, 10%.

Bloomberg