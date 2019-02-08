Eskom restructuring is just the illusion of action

Compared to the latest wind selling price (69c), we must eliminate 36c of cost from the capital recovery to make Medupi competitive with wind. This requires a 68% write-off of the asset value making a R131bn deficit in the Eskom balance sheet.

As Jabu Mabuza said: “Someone must pay”.

5. The one basic truth

There is one basic truth: business is risky. And Eskom is a business. In business, risks are borne by shareholders. For Eskom that means us.

Eskom took on substantial risk when it approved construction of the two coal-fired power stations Medupi and Kusile. Other capital projects around the world have exceeded their budgeted costs. For example, the International Space Station, various infrastructure projects hosting Olympic games, and the Channel Tunnel. So exceeding budgets on Medupi and Kusile were known risks. In the absence of current, public-domain estimates, at completion the over-runs across both projects will probably amount to R200bn paid with Eskom debt.

Hence Mabuza’s declaration, “Someone has to pay” this R200bn debt. But who is “someone?”

Not the consumer, says the Minerals Council SA. Not the taxpayer, says the government. Nolan Wapenaar suggests the bond holders could pay (this is not good forSA’s global credit ratings). Barnes and Wierzycka believe that SA savers could pay, which has led to relatively high levels of protest.

Can the assets be sold? Only at a loss, as shown above, and someone must pay for that the loss.

I support the use of long-term, zero-coupon bonds attractive to pension funds that can take an equivalent long-term investment view. The key will be management. Well-managed enterprises will always find willing lenders.

The size of Eskom’s debt, mostly guaranteed already by the government, is already a national burden. The question is how it can be managed. The existing debt must be separated from current generation, transmission and distribution costs, which can be factored into a working business model. The total existing debt is significant to the government, so moving it to the government debt will not increase total government debt by the full Eskom debt, only by the incremental debt load.

6. The illusion of action

There is nothing in the new rules or one basic truth that requires restructuring. Indeed, restructuring may reduce the credit worthiness of the generation and distribution borrowers.

Corporate divorces/demergers/unbundling are complex, expensive, multi-year undertakings. Unbundling Eskom and concurrently restructuring the country’s electricity industry structure is mega-project. There’s one iron-clad rule of mega-projects: it will take far longer than planned, it will cost far more than budgeted, and it will deliver far less benefits than promised.

Restructuring is an illusion. A disruptive unnecessary action.

• Maposa is MD: Utilities, Accenture SA.

• The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views or position of the author’s employer, Accenture (SA) (Pty) Ltd or any other person or entity. Assumptions, if any, made in this article are not reflective of the position of any Accenture entity.