EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Bell clangs for another round in Moyane’s bout with Ramaphosa and Sars
Jonathan Jansen asks President Cyril Ramaphosa to give us a sense he's got a handle on SA's issues, and Sanlam’s proposed BEE deal meets resistance
Competition from Namibia has taken SA's heavily protected car manufacturing industry by surprise.
Suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane has been called a liar by the law firm he hired to clear his former second-in-charge, Jonas Makwakwa.
Pedestrian growth, increasing unemployment and the scourge of load-shedding are just some of the signs that we are in deep trouble, if anyone needed reminding.
Jonathan Jansen calls on President Cyril Ramaphosa to give us a sense that he has a grasp of our problems, that he is dealing with them and that there is a specified calendar for delivery.
Sanlam’s proposed empowerment deal with Patrice Motsepe’s Ubuntu-Botho group is meeting resistance from some fund managers.
Balwin Properties, SA’s largest seller of sectional title property, has turned its focus to the rental market to cope with an oversupply of residential property aimed at the middle-income segment.