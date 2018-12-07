Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: SABC board flounders again as directors flee

NHI Bill still needs attention, and Spur Corp’s shareholders shoot down group’s pay policy again

07 December 2018 - 11:33 Robert Laing

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill needs more work, the cabinet told health minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

The resignations of SABC nonexecutive directors Mathatha Tsedu, John Matisonn, Khanyisile Kweyama and Krish Naidoo in response to communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams's refusal to allow the state broadcaster to cut its bloated wage bill, has left its board without a quorum.

The average SABC staff member gets paid about R600,000 a year, and the organisation is losing about R600m a year. So former Nestlé executive Madoda Mxakwe who took on the job of trying to salvage the SABC has little option but to cut its headcount, writes Tim Cohen.

“If we are to ever solve our country’s problems, which are real and substantive, we can’t, ironically, obsess myopically about what we perceive to be the negatives,” says Discovery CEO and student of behavioural economics, Adrian Gore.

The yield on Eskom's $1.25bn of eurobonds maturing in 2025 jumped an enormous 46 basis points to 9.35% after the utility admitted it was in crisis.

For the second year in a row, Spur Corporation’s shareholders have shot down the group’s pay policy, this time with an unprecedented three-quarters of the vote.

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Johann Rupert’s ‘dumb move’ further outrages an outraged nation

‘Someone really needs to look into the affairs of [Iqbal Survé’s] Ayo Technologies,’ warns Magda Wierzycka, and Eskom further imperils SA
2 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Bell clangs for another round in Moyane’s bout with Ramaphosa and Sars

Jonathan Jansen asks President Cyril Ramaphosa to give us a sense he's got a handle on SA's issues, and Sanlam’s proposed BEE deal meets resistance
1 day ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Rosy predictions of solid third-quarter economic growth

Gwede Mantashe evades questions at Zondo inquiry, and this is why estate agents' livelihoods are under threat
4 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: State pension fund’s write-offs enrage South Africans

Ten of Eskom’s 15 coal-fired power stations do not have enough coal, and the idea Cyril Ramaphosa will introduce economic reform after 2019's poll is ...
3 days ago

