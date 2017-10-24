FISCAL DILEMMA
HILARY JOFFE: Gigaba could end up reducing revenue if he increases taxes
In attempting to convince markets he is serious about bringing deficit down he could make the problem worse
24 October 2017 - 05:51
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.